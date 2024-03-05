Algert Global LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,975,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 421,676 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 1,191,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,028.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 81,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

