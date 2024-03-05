Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enfusion by 49.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 109,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Enfusion by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enfusion by 22.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enfusion by 82.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 127,070 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

In related news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 100,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,698.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,061 shares of company stock worth $1,055,849. Insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Trading Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ENFN opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Enfusion Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

