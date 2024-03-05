Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 21,830 Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Arteris by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,474,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 29.8% in the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 335,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 29.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 156,052 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIP opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $274.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 12,431 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $70,981.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,758.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $68,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 12,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $70,981.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,758.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,246 shares of company stock valued at $369,156. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

