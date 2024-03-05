Algert Global LLC Sells 17,800 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $160,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

YMAB opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YMAB

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 6,183 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,431,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,804,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,189.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,431,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,804,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $330,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.