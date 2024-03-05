Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,280 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $329,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.48. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $180.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

