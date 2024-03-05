Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares trading hands.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Company Profile
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.
