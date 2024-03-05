Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

AMZN stock opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

