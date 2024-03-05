Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,008,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,441 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $636,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $180.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

