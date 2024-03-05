AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $42,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,774,000 after buying an additional 307,183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,626 shares of company stock worth $1,403,299. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. UBS Group started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

