Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 90.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NLY

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.