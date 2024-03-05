Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,411,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $43,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,319,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 195.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,555,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,740,000 after buying an additional 1,029,054 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

