Aurora (LON:ARR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $241.33

Aurora (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.33 ($3.06) and traded as high as GBX 247.20 ($3.14). Aurora shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.11), with a volume of 69,804 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 224.18. The stock has a market cap of £184.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

