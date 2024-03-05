Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 598,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

