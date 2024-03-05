Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,127,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $39,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Avient stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.33.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.10%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

