Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,140 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $44,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

