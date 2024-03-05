Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:IREBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.86

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:IREBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $11.90. Bank of Ireland Group shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 16,800 shares.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
About Bank of Ireland Group
Bank of Ireland Group plc is an Ireland-based financial services company. The Company provides a broad range of banking and other financial services. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign exchange facilities, interest and exchange rate hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.
