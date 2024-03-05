Belgravia Capital International Inc, (TSE:ICP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Belgravia Capital International Inc, (TSE:ICP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. Belgravia Capital International Inc, shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 8,141,121 shares traded.
Belgravia Capital International Inc, Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06.
Belgravia Capital International Inc, Company Profile
Belgravia Capital International Inc, formerly known as IC Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company focused on the provision of value-added services to the international Cannabis industry. The Company’s activities include the production of specialized organic fertilizers for Cannabis plants, as well as research and development in the area of agronomics through its wholly owned subsidiary, ICP Organics Corp.
