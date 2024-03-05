Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $324.95

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.95 and traded as high as $334.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $334.10, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

