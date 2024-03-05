BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.00. BioCorRx shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 154 shares trading hands.
BioCorRx Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.
About BioCorRx
BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.
