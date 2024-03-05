BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.90

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $14.17. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 81,017 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

