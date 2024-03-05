BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.90

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $14.17. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 81,017 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth $176,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

