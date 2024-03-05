BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.90

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $14.17. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 81,017 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
