Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.16

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and traded as high as $56.25. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 365 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 121.97%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

