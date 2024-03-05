CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,826,000 after purchasing an additional 108,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,982,000 after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,635,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,382,000 after purchasing an additional 696,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,922,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,721,000 after purchasing an additional 483,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

CCCS opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.61. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

