Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $42,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,107,000 after purchasing an additional 478,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,402,000 after acquiring an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,742 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $98.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Read Our Latest Report on CVLT

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.