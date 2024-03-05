CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Stock Position Decreased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 71.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CS Disco by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CS Disco Stock Performance
CS Disco stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at CS Disco
In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $58,747.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About CS Disco
CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
