Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.41

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and traded as high as $18.63. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 8,770,214 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $330.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,282,000. HCEP Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

