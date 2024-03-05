Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.41

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and traded as high as $18.63. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 8,770,214 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 6.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 5,080.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

