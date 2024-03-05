Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $43,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $258.80 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $261.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.64.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.