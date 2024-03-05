Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($5.08) and traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($5.11). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.08), with a volume of 296,613 shares.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £513.41 million and a PE ratio of -17.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 400.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

About Edinburgh Dragon Trust

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.

