Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,692,457 shares changing hands.

Empyrean Energy Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

