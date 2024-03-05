Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $41,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 172,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESGR shares. TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

ESGR stock opened at $296.39 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $217.52 and a 52-week high of $310.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.40.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 78.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

