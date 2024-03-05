Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Envestnet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ENV opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.