Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,060,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $44,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,244.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

