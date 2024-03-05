Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,060,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $44,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $1,038,578 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

