Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,199 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 775,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 69,657 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

