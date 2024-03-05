Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Sells $287,500.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Levangie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.22.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
