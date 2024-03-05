Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Sells $287,500.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Levangie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,558,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after buying an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

View Our Latest Report on Exact Sciences

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.