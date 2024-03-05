Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel Sells $51,133.84 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Herriott sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $51,133.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, James Herriott sold 784 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $44,601.76.

On Wednesday, February 21st, James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

EXAS opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

