Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.