Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,374,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,329,000 after buying an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Encompass Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1,369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,410 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,700,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

NYSE EHC opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

