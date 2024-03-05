Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.1 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

