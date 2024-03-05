Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 3,288 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.