Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 506 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $272.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.82 and its 200-day moving average is $234.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

