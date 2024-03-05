Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 11,382 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,764 shares of company stock worth $4,648,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

