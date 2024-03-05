Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 28,513 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

VCTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

