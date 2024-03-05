Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 3,946 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,316,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,506. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $265.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.29. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

