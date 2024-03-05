Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.82. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

