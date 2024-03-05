Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $159.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.93. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.