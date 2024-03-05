Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.83.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.