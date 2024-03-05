Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

