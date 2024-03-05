Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 67,303.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $109,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $109,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,027,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

